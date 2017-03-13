MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines has cancelled today’s HA Flight 50 from Honolulu to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and HA Flight 51 departing from JFK to Honolulu on March 14 due to Winter Storm Stella. The airline is making every effort to contact and reaccommodate customers on all cancelled flights.

In addition, Hawaiian will waive all reservation change fees and differences in fares for customers traveling to, from or via New York/JFK through March 15, 2017. Changes must be made prior to the original departure date for new flights departing on or before March 17, 2017.

All change fees and applicable fare differences will be waived provided that original flights were ticketed on or before March 12, changes are made in the same class of service (i.e., Coach to Coach or First to First), based on seat availability and subject to the restrictions noted above. Changes must be made by Hawaiian Airlines personnel through the Reservations department or at the airport.

Normal refund rules will apply.

Customers needing assistance should call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations desk at the toll-free number 1- 800-367-5320. Travelers are also advised to continue to monitor Hawaiian Airlines’ website at HawaiianAirlines.com for updates on status of flights this week. inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines’ online newsroom.

