MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Keaʻau boy who was reported missing.

Jason Kua-Cantan was last seen in Hilo on February 19, 2017.

He is described as Hawaiian, 6-foot tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

