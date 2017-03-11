 

   

Police are searching for a Keaau boy reported missing

Posted on March 11, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Jason Kua-Cantan

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Keaʻau boy who was reported missing.

Jason Kua-Cantan was last seen in Hilo on February 19, 2017.

He is described as Hawaiian, 6-foot tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


