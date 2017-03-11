MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Keaʻau boy who was reported missing.
Jason Kua-Cantan was last seen in Hilo on February 19, 2017.
He is described as Hawaiian, 6-foot tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
