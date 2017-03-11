MEDIA RELEASE

Oahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Harbor to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), March 12 and 13.

The scheduled convoy times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway, and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The Hawaii Police Department will escort the convoys.

The PTA Department of Army police are working closely with local authorities and military units to coordinate this activity in support of unit training and readiness. Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-2411.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



