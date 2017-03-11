MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Kahalu’u Beach Park in Kailua-Kona has reopened as of the afternoon of Friday (March 10). All plumbing and maintenance repairs have been completed.

The park was closed on February 24 due to a broken sewer clean-out. Parks staff worked steadily to do the repairs and ensure that the water quality at the site was acceptable under State Department of Health rules.

“We appreciate the hard work of our Parks maintenance staff,” said Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka. “They really pulled for us to get the park reopened quickly and safely.”

Kamaka thanked the public for their patience and understanding, and also thanked the Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Division for their assistance.

For more information please contact Charmaine Kamaka at 961-8311 or email at Charmaine.kamaka@hawaiicounty…. .

