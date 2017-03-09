MEDIA RELEASE

A Puna woman has been charged in connection with a car break-in that occurred last week in Hilo.

On Wednesday (March 1), a 49-year-old man reported that an unknown female entered into his vehicle that was parked at a business located on Puainako Street and removed several items from within the vehicle. The victim then confronted the female suspect while she was still in possession of his belongings, however, she fled prior to the responding officers’ arrival.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 49-year-old Bella Carvalho of Pāhoa. Yesterday afternoon (March 8), Carvalho was arrested by officers of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit for an outstanding bench warrant. She was taken to the Hilo police cellblock while officers continued their investigation.

Just before noon today (March 9), Carvalho was charged with first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and fourth degree theft. She is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $11,000 bail pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Friday (March 10) in South Hilo District Court.

