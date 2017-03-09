MEDIA RELEASE

A Kona man and woman are in police custody on suspicion of drug offenses as a result of a narcotics search warrant executed at the Old Kona Airport Beach Park.

On Wednesday morning (March 8), the Area II Vice Section, assisted by Community Policing Officers and the Juvenile Aid Section, executed a narcotics search warrant at a campsite located at the Old Kona Airport Beach Park. Officers recovered 171.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 45.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.4 grams of suspected black tar heroin, numerous drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine use and distribution, and $2,026 in cash, which was seized for forfeiture.

43-year-old Michelle Wright and 53-year-old Samson Keanaaina, both with no permanent address, were arrested for Promoting Dangerous Drugs and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station as Vice Section Detectives continued this investigation.

On Thursday morning (March 9), Wright and Keanaaina were charged with promoting dangerous drugs in the first degree, promoting dangerous drugs in the second degree, three counts of promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree, promoting detrimental drugs in the second degree, five counts of drug paraphernalia, and promoting controlled substances in a public park.

Total bail for Wright and Keanaaina was set at $166,000. They remain at the Kealakehe Police Station pending their initial court appearance on Friday.

