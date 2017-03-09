Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Island through late tonight (March 9).

Flash flooding potential will remain high due to a combination of an upper disturbance over the region and plenty of lingering moisture and instability. Heavy downpours could cause streams to quickly overflow their banks leading to life threatening flash flooding.

Due to severe weather, HELCO reports several power outages and crews are in the field making repairs. Due to the power outages, some traffic signals in Hilo are not working. Motorists are advised to treat affected intersections as four-way stops and drive with caution.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island summits through 6 a.m. Friday (March 10). Winds are forecast to be from the southwest at 30-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday (March 10) for the Alenuihaha Channel and Hawaii Island windward waters.

Seas are forecast to be in the 8-11 foot range mainly from a swell out of the northwest.

