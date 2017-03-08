MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Craftsman portable table saws

Hazard:

The table saw’s stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

Remedy:

Replace

Consumer Contact:

Rexon toll-free at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sears.com and clicking “Product Recalls” for more information.

Units:

About 46,000

Description:

The recall involves model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. “15 AMP 10-inch table saw,” “Sears Brands Mgt. Corp.” and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters:

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.

Sold At:

Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Rexon Industrial Corp., Ltd. of Taiwan

Distributor(s):

Sears Holding Corp. of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Manufactured In:

China

