MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in the Paʻauilo area of the Hāmākua Coast sometime between May 2016 and November 2016 and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stolen items listed below that were taken from the residence:

1. One-fourth pound of coins that are .999 silver.

2. Jewelry which includes two rings a necklace and loose jade.

3. Electronics to include an iPhone 3, Sony laptop computer, and a Sony television.

4. Sporting goods including two sets of golf clubs, an air rifle, and a crossbow.

5. Tools and equipment, including a John Deere brand riding mower, aluminum ramps (to load on riding mower), power drill, leaf blower, circular saw, weed eaters, chainsaws, and herbicide.

Police ask anyone with information on the stolen items to contact Detective Dean Uyetake at 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

