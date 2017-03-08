MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 25-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

German Lee was last seen Thursday (March 2, 2017) in the area of Banyan Drive in Hilo.

He is described as part Hawaiian, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and small build.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential

