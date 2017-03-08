MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Captain Cook girl who was reported missing.

Jade Yamashita was last seen in Captain Cook on February 12, 2017.

She is described as Japanese, 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, she has brown hair with red highlights, and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

