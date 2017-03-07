MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works advises that the Traffic Division will be doing preventative maintenance at various signalized intersections along Kanoelehua Ave. (from Kamehameha Avenue to Kawailani St.) throughout the day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to be aware that the traffic signals being worked on may go into flashing mode. Special off-duty police officers will be on-site to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



