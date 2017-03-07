MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Ryobi Electric Jet Fan Blowers

Hazard:

The plastic fan inside the blower can break causing the fan blades to be discharged from either end of the blower tube, posing a laceration hazard.

Consumer Contact:

One World Technologies at 800-860-4050 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.ryobitools.com and click on “Important Recall Notice” for more information.

Units:

About 121,000 (In addition, about 1,900 were sold in Canada and 1,100 in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves the Ryobi 8amp Electric Jet Fan Blowers with model number RY42102 and a serial number between EU15401D170001 and EU16239N999999. The model and serial numbers are printed on the data label on the bottom of the blower. The blower is black and green with “RYOBI” printed on the side of the blower. “8amp JET FAN” is also printed on the side of the blower.

Incidents/Injuries:

One World has received reports of 10,681 incidents, including 25 reports of minor injuries, such as lacerations to the face, hands and legs from fan blade pieces being discharged from either end of the blower. No property damage has been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric blowers and contact One World Technologies, Inc. for a free replacement.

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide, in Canada and Mexico and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2015 through December 2016 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

One World Technologies Inc., of Anderson, S.C.

Manufactured In:

China

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @OnSafety or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



