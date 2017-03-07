 

   

Police are searching for a Kona girl reported missing

Posted on March 7, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old Kona girl who was reported missing.

Summer Steenolsen was last seen in Hilo on 12-11-2016.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, 135 pounds with reddish blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential


