By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 6:25 p.m. alarm Tuesday (March 6) to 120 Puueo Street at Hilo Val Hale apartments for a two-year-old girl struck by a car.

Crews arrived to find police performing CPR on the girl. The scene according to fire dispatch reports was describled as ‘chaotic’ with witnesses not being able to describe what happened.

The girl was transported to Hilo Medical Center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email