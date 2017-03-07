MEDIA RELEASE

The Waika’alulu Bridge No.44-5 located on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road (between Ho’okahua Road and Kukuipapa Road) that is scheduled to be closed for repair work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., now requires a 24-hour closure beginning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 through Friday, March 10, 2017.

During the process of removing the bridge railings, it was discovered that the extent of deterioration is worse than previously anticipated, and will require replacement. Repair work will be more involved and requires a 24-hour closure necessary for the safety of the traveling public. The closure will also allow bridge work to be completed in a safe and timely manner. The bridge will re-open on Friday, March 10th approximately 2 p.m. or after the work is completed, weather and construction conditions permitting. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the bridge closure.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787

