 

   

Categorized | Education, Entertainment, Featured

The Making of a Documentary: The Story of Katsu Goto at the Lyman Museum (March 6-7)

Posted on March 6, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Katsu Goto (left), actor Kimo Apaka (right)

Katsu Goto (left), actor Kimo Apaka (right)

Katsu Goto’s incredible but true story, a powerful saga of hope and inspiration arising from tragedy, is the subject of a remarkable new documentary about a poignant chapter in Hawai‘i’s history. Today, more than 130 years after Goto arrived in the Islands to work on a sugar plantation, his story is being given new life with the vision of filmmakers Patsy Iwasaki and Danny Miller. Their presentation at the Lyman Museum explores the research and making of “Honoka‘a Hero: The Story of Katsu Goto”—a film spanning his life as plantation laborer, to successful businessman and labor rights advocate, to his tragic lynching in Honoka‘a town in 1888. The documentary features historical reenactments by students from UH-Hilo’s Performing Arts Department and its Chair, Dr. Jackie Pualani Johnson. Joining Iwasaki and Miller is Dr. Yoshinori Kato, a researcher who shares some of his important contributions to the film. This program is being offered on two occasions at the Lyman Museum on Monday, March 6, 7-8:30 p.m., and a matinée on Tuesday, March 7, 3-4:30 p.m.

The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawai‘i. Located in historic downtown Hilo at 276 Haili Street, the Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (808) 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org

Some of the cast and crew of the Katsu Goto movie project at the D. Uchida Farm - Kona Coffee Living History Farm.

Some of the cast and crew of the Katsu Goto movie project at the D. Uchida – Kona Coffee Living History Farm.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5852.13  chart-18.63
S&P 5002377.14  chart-5.98
AAPL139.3335  chart-0.4465
FB137.4656  chart+0.2956
GOOG827.7426  chart-1.3375
INTC35.465  chart-0.435
MSFT64.44  chart+0.19
ORCL42.65  chart-0.04
QCOM56.38  chart-0.06
ALEX44.45  chart+0.35
BOH85.215  chart-0.195
BRN2.34  chart-0.02
BYD19.80  chart+0.24
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF31.61  chart-0.30
CYAN3.95  chart+0.00
HA49.375  chart-0.575
HCOM23.06  chart+0.06
HE32.93  chart-0.40
MLP10.05  chart+0.60
MRPI0.00  chart-0.00
NNUTU2.46  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.66  chart-0.14
TSO83.70  chart+0.29
Mar 6, 2017 / 3:13 pm