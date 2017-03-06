MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 29-year-old Laupāhoehoe man wanted for numerous traffic offenses.

Jordan Kaneshiro is wanted for Resisting an Order to Stop and numerous other traffic offenses after he was observed by South Hilo Patrol Officers to be operating an older model blue-green Honda Accord on Bayfront Highway on Thursday morning (March 2).

Kaneshiro is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated Criminal Property Damage and Resisting an Order to Stop investigation, failed to stop for officers.

He is described as Hawaiian, 6-foot, 275 pounds with black short hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on his face to include a spider web on his left forehead, 96764 along his left side jaw, tattoos by his left / right eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms and body.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

