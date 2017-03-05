MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Glass knobs

Hazard:

The glass knobs can break while in use, posing a risk of laceration to users from broken pieces.

Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday, or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 363,000 units in the U.S. (in addition, about 41,000 units in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Pier 1 Imports glass knobs commonly used with dressers, cabinets and small drawers. The decorative glass knobs have a metal stem affixed to one side and were sold in 26 styles.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pier 1 Imports has received six reports of incidents including two laceration injuries from a broken glass knob.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass knobs and return them to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

Sold Exclusively At:

Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from August 2010 to February 2016 for between $5 and $14.

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:

India

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @OnSafety or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

