This is a Civil Defense Shark Sighting Update for at 8 a.m., Saturday (March 4). The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reports Punaluu Beach Park in Ka‘u, which was closed yesterday due to a shark sighting, is reopened today. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

