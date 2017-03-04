MEDIA RELEASE

Jas W. Glover Ltd., contracted by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works, will begin preparatory work for the Kawailani St. Improvement Project (Iwalani St. to Pohakulani St.) on Monday, March 6, 2017.

The contractor’s working hours for the project are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather and construction conditions permitting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

The main construction activities on the roadway and intersections will begin in the last week of March 2017 and are estimated to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2018.

The project includes grading, paving; installing drainage improvements, water mains, retaining walls, and street lighting; constructing sidewalks, curbs and gutters, driveways, curb ramps and paved swales; and installing pavement markings and signs. Traffic signals will be installed on the Iwalani St. and Kawailani St. intersection and on the Kawailani St. and Pohakulani St. intersection.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, please call David Sato, Jas W. Glover Ltd. at (808) 469-1909 or Barett Otani, Department of Public Works, Information and Education Specialist at (808) 961-8787.

