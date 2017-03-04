MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Metal Halide Lamps

Hazard:

The outer bulbs can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Consumer Contact:

Philips Lighting toll-free at 866-253-5503 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ceramicmh@philips.com or online at www.philips.com and click on “For Professionals” and then “Recalls” for more information.

Units:

About 256,000 (in addition, about 87,000 were previously recalled on May 24, 2016).

Description:

This expanded recall involves Philips Energy Advantage Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps model CDM330 manufactured from May 2011 through March 2014. They are designed as energy efficient replacements for traditional 400W quartz metal halide lamps installed in magnetic ballasts and intended for use in high-ceiling industrial, retail and commercial applications. The lamps were sold in both clear and coated versions. Each lamp includes an etching, located either on the base of the lamp or the glass bulb that displays the date code in the format of a number followed by a letter representing the year and month, “Philips”, wattage (330W) and the model number (CDM330). Lamps with the following date codes are included in the recall:

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received twelve new reports of lamps shattering including one incident involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and contact Philips for a free replacement.

Sold At:

Electrical supply distributors, including Grainger, Rexel and Voss from May 2011 through August 2014 for about $40.

Distributor(s):

Philips Lighting North America Corp., of Somerset, N.J.

Manufactured In:

United States

