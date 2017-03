View Punaluu County Beach Park in a larger map

Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) reports Punaluu Beach Park in Ka‘u is currently closed due to an 8 foot shark sighting in the area. The public is advised to stay out of the water at Punaluu Beach until HFD Ocean Safety conducts a reassessment tomorrow morning (March 4) and determines if conditions have changed.

