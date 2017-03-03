MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Oball Rattles

Hazard:

The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumer Contact:

Kids II toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 680,000 (in addition, about 17,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take these recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

Sold At:

Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Importer(s):

Kids II Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:

China

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @OnSafety or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

