MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — Since 1979, more than 68,000 students have received their certifications through the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Hunter Education Program. Annually, more than 2,000 students register and attend Hunter Education classes across the state. This experience is now about to get just a little easier for the public.

On March 1, 2017, the Hunter Education Program launched a new website designed to improve the overall registration and certification experience for Hunter Education students and graduates — and for just about anyone interested in hunting in Hawaii.

On the new, user-friendly website, gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov, hunters will be able to manage their hunting profile, view their class history, request and print replacement certifications, and link directly over to other apps to purchase a hunting license, apply for a lottery hunt, or apply for a letter of exemption. Additional features include: mobile friendly, responsive web design, Hawaiian keyboard, and technical support (including live help chat) through ehawaii.gov.

“Working with ehawaii.gov, we created a website that puts the public in the driver seat of the operation,” said Andrew Choy, Hunter Education Program manager. “This collaborative work has been over a year in the making and began with foundational upgrades to our program’s administrative database.” Subsequent phases of this project, which are currently in development, will include online registration for classes. “The bottom line is that we want to improve the quality of our classes, increase accessibility, and streamline access to information,” Choy said.

In line with the Governor’s Initiative to promote government efficiency and transparency, “This project, like many others within the DLNR, increases access and transparency by moving government services online. This is a tremendous win for the public and the department,” said Suzanne Case, DLNR Chairperson. “We are proud of the inter-division collaboration of our staff to move this project forward. The hunting community and public at large will be well-served by this application.”

For more information, please visit: gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov or call the Hawaii Hunter Education Program at 1(866) 563-4868.

