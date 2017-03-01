MEDIA RELEASE
WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Mazie K. Hirono announced her nomination of 3 Hawaii Island students to the U.S. military service academies for the Class of 2021. The students’ applications are now being considered by the four academies for final selection.
“By applying to our nation’s service academies, these young men and women exemplify service above self,” said Senator Hirono. “I am certain that each of these candidates will proudly represent the state of Hawaii as they continue the application process.”
Members of Congress nominate students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require Congressional nominations. Nomination does not guarantee appointment.
Senator Hirono’s Hawaii Island Class of 2021 Academy Nominations:
U.S. Naval Academy
Anh Thu Pham, Lake Braddock High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
Kegan Miura, Kamehameha Schools
Lois Taylor, Kealakehe High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Kegan Miura, Kamehameha Schools
Leave a Reply