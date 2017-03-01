MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons who are suspects in a robbery investigation.

On December 27, 2016, a male reported that while he was driving a tow truck in the area of Ka Ohuwalu Drive and Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) near Pahoa, he was confronted by two males in a gray (possibly Chevy) Sport Utility Vehicle.

The two males then assaulted the tow truck driver while he was in the tow truck and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first male suspect is described as being in his 30’s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 120-130 lbs. with brown eyes, fair skin, acne on his face and medium length bushy black hair.

The second male suspect is described as being in his 30’s, 6-foot-3, weighing approximately 380-400 lbs. with short shaved hair, a Polynesian tattoo on the right side of his face, a teardrop tattoo next to his left eye, and a dragon tattoo on the upper left hand corner of his forehead.

Police ask anyone who knows the identities of these men to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

