Police community meeting scheduled in North Kohala for Thursday (March 9)

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department will be holding a community meeting for residents of North Kohala.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2017 at the North Kohala Judiciary Building.

The meeting will begin with a open question and answer forum with Captain Jason Cortez and Community Policing Officer Kapelieli Kauahikaua Jr, and to be followed by a presentation for parents regarding cyber space safety awareness.

For those interested in attending the community meeting, please contact the North Kohala Police Station at 889-6540 or e-mail Officer Kauahikaua at kapelieli.kauahikaua@hawaiicou….


