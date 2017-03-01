MEDIA RELEASE

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee recognized Kona Patrol Officer Chandler Nacino as “Officer of the Month” for March in a luncheon ceremony Wednesday (March 1) at Huggo’s restaurant in Kailua-Kona.

Nacino, who has been with the police department since August 2013, was honored for his efforts that led to the arrest of an individual for several drug offenses and the discovery of evidence in numerous open financial crime investigations.

On August 20, Nacino was checking what he knew to be hangouts of a man who was wanted for abuse, when he spotted the suspect driving and stopped him for traffic infractions and then arrested him for the abuse. While investigating, he made what Sergeant Mekia Rose described as “crucial observations” that led Nacino to recover the vehicle, ultimately resulting in the recovery of numerous drugs and items of drug paraphernalia, as well as personal information belonging to victims of financial crimes.

In nomination papers, Sergeant Rose said it was “encouraging and inspirational” to see Nacino “performing police work at a level usually associated with seasoned veterans.”

Nacino was previously named “Officer of the Month” in June 2015. As “Officer of the Month” again, he is eligible for “Officer of the Year.”

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee is an organization that encourages community involvement in aiding and supporting police in West Hawaiʻi.

