MEDIA RELEASE

Please be advised that the Department of Water Supply will be closing one lane of traffic on Māmalahoa Highway near the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu town for the purpose of installing a new water service. This water service installation will occur on Thursday, March 2, 2017, weather permitting, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p .m. In the event of inclement weather, the date may be changed. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to consider alternate routes.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience of the one lane road closure and water service installation. For more information, please contact Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor at 322-0600.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



