Three bridges on Paauilo Mauka Road to be closed for repairs

The Ka’apahu-Waika’alulu Gulch Bridges No.44-2, No.44-3 and the Waika’alulu Bridge No.44-5 located on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road, between Ho’okahua Road and Kukuipapa Road, will be closed for repair work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning on Thursday, March 2 , 2017 through Friday, March 10, 2017, weather and construction conditions permitting. There will be no work on the weekend and the bridges will re-open at the end of each workday by 2 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the bridge closure hours.

The repair work involves the rehabilitation of the existing bridge structure which includes replacing the old timber components with new wood preservative treated components.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.


