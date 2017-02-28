MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 20, 2017, through February 26, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 31 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. One of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 210 DUI arrests compared with 170 during the same period last year, an increase of 23.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 1 2 South Hilo 7 46 Puna 4 52 Kaʻū 0 1 Kona 18 99 South Kohala 1 9 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 31 210

There have been 206 major accidents so far this year compared with 216 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.6 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 100 percent for fatal crashes and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

