HFS FCU scholarship applications available

Posted on February 28, 2017.

Applications are now available for the 2017 HFS FCU Scholarship Program! There are a total of eight (8) scholarships available; three (3) $1,000 scholarships and five (5) $2,500 scholarships, for a total amount of $15,500! For a complete listing of all eligibility requirements, download the scholarship application today. You may also stop by any HFS FCU office island-wide, or inquire with a high school counselor for an application. Applications must be completed and post-marked by March 31, 2017.

For more information, contact the Scholarship Committee at (808) 930-1400.


