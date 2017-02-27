 

   

Police are searching for a Hilo girl who is reported missing

MEDIA RELEASE

Destani Mendoza

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 16-year-old Hilo girl who was reported missing.

Destani Mendoza was last seen in Hilo on February 19.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with brown eyes and wavy brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


