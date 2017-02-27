MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Kahalu`u Beach Park in Kailua-Kona is closed until further notice, due to a broken sewer cleanout found late Friday afternoon that released sewage originating from the Park restroom facility.

The park was closed soon after the sewage release was found. Cleanup work was quickly initiated, and the State Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch was subsequently notified by the Department of Environmental Management, which assisted in the cleanup. Warning signage was posted.

The Department repaired the sewer cleanout on the evening of Friday. The Department is currently assessing the condition of the pipes to determine if further repairs are required. The warning signage will remain in place until the State Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch determines it is safe to remove them, based on test results of the additional testing that will be performed after repairs have been completed.

“We want to reassure the public that every effort is being made to ensure the health and safety of the public we serve,” said Charmaine Kamaka, Director of Parks and Recreation.

“We are exercising an abundance of caution, so the park will be closed until further notice as we make sure the repair work is done and the water quality meets safety standards.,”

“We would also like to thank the Department of Environmental Management, Wastewater Division for their assistance,” Kamaka said.

Kamaka apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause, and thanked the public for their understanding.

For more information please contact Charmaine Kamaka at 961-8311 or email at Charmaine.kamaka@hawaiicounty….

