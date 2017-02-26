3:52 p.m. UPDATE

The Hawaii Police Department advises that Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) near the 3 mile marker in Waimea is now open.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department advises you to AVOID Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) near the 3 mile marker in Waimea due to a current traffic issue.

A vehicle crash near the 3 mile marker has caused a partial closure of Mamalahoa Highway. One lane is open and police are alternating traffic flow. This is expected to last until at least about 3:45 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



