MEDIA RELEASE

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will occur between 8:30 a.m. and

3:30 p.m., as follows:

Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Waimea Recycling and Transfer Station.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Pāhoa Recycling and Transfer Station.

These events are for household generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency or farm wastes are not allowed. NO electronic waste or tires will be accepted.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable HHW in a manner that protects both public health and the environment. Some types of acceptable HHW are automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights and pesticides. Latex paint will only be accepted at the Waimea event. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable HHW, please visit our website www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl…. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling. If you are unable to attend the events described above, the next scheduled HHW Collection Events will be on June 3, 2017 in Hilo and June 10, 2017 in Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe).

Please direct your comments or questions regarding these HHW Collection Events to Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management at 961-8554 or email to recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us. Mahalo for your kōkua.

