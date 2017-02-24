MEDIA RELEASE

Police Chief Paul Ferreira has announced three promotions to the rank of captain.

Gilbert Gaspar will be the captain in charge of Kona patrol. He joined the Police Department in July 1982 and has spent the bulk of his police career working in West Hawaiʻi. Since July 2008, he has been the lieutenant in charge of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section.

Gregory Esteban is promoted to captain in charge of South Hilo Patrol. Esteban joined the Police Department in June 1985 and was promoted to detective in 1999. In 2007, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned first to South Hilo Patrol and then to the Area I Criminal Investigations section.

Kenneth Quiocho, who joined the Police Department in August 1992, will be captain of the Kaʻū District. His assignments have taken him to Hāmākua, South Kohala and Hilo, where he was most recently the lieutenant in charge of the department’s Accreditation Section.

The promotions take effect March 1.

