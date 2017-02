MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Kahalu`u Beach Park in Kailua-Kona is closed until further notice due to plumbing issues.

The Department of Parks & Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause, and thanks the public for their understanding.

For more information please contact Charmaine Kamaka at 961-8311.

