The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds firearms owners that after obtaining the proper permit to purchase a firearm (both pistol and long gun) and after the firearm has been purchased, it is the owner’s responsibility to register it within five days.

Likewise, a firearm brought into the State of Hawaiʻi must be registered within five days.

Before coming to the police station to register any firearm, take these steps at home or at the gun dealer’s establishment:

Unload your firearm. Transporting a loaded firearm is against the law. Prepare your firearm by having it “open” and visually safe (bolt removed, clip removed and slid into the open position, cylinder removed or in open position, etc.). Transport your firearm in an enclosed container. It is the law. DO NOT enter the building with any ammunition in your possession.

Please be advised that if the firearm is not “open” and visually safe for inspection prior to coming into the station, we will not be able to register it. You may be asked to leave with your firearm and to return during the next work day or next available appointment.

If for any reason you bring a loaded firearm or a firearm and ammunition into the police station, you may be subject to arrest. If you are unsure about procedure, please secure your firearm and ask for assistance.

The following is a list of firearm registration stations on the island of Hawaiʻi and their hours of operation (for other islands, please contact the appropriate police department):

Station Police District Hours Phone Hilo* South Hilo Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 961-2239 Pāhoa Puna Tuesday/Thursday (by appointment only) 965-2716 Laupāhoehoe North Hilo Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 1:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. 962-2120 Honokaʻa Hāmākua Monday–Friday 8:30a.m.-3:30 p.m. (by appointment only) 775-7533 Waimea South Kohala Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 887-3080 Kapaʻau North Kohala Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 889-6540 Kailua-Kona Kona Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. 326-4646

(Ext.285) Nāʻālehu Kaʻū Monday–Friday (by appointment only)

9 a.m.–11:30 am. and 12:30 p.m.–3 p.m. 939-2520

*Firearms importations are processed in Hilo on weekdays (excluding holidays) only during the hours of 9–11 a.m. and 1–3 p.m.

For further information or clarification, please call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Firearms Section at 961-2239.

