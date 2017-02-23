MEDIA RELEASE

A man arrested this week in Ocean View in connection with a stolen car has been linked to the burglary of a business in the same area.

A Ford Bronco was stolen from a home on the 92-8800 block of Lotus Blossom Lane in Ocean View sometime between February 10 and February 11.

Tuesday (February 21), Kaʻū Patrol officers observed 21-year-old Shane Faustina of Ocean View near the stolen Bronco. Investigation determined that he had been the operator of the vehicle.

Faustina was arrested and charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug and possessing drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $30,000.

While Faustina was being held at the Kona police cellblock pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday (February 22), officers in Kaʻu determined that he was also responsible for a burglary on February 21 at a business on the 92-8700 block of Hawaiʻi Boulevard in Ocean View. In that incident, forced entry had been made shortly before 2 a.m. and three bottles of liquor had been stolen.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday (February 23), Faustina was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal property damage. His bail on those offenses was set at $12,000. He remains at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance on those charges, which is scheduled for Friday (February 24).

