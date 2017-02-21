MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 13, 2017, through February 19, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 178 DUI arrests compared with 144 during the same period last year, an increase of 23.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 10 38 Puna 9 48 Kaʻū 0 1 Kona 9 81 South Kohala 2 8 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 30 178

There have been 186 major accidents so far this year compared with 192 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.1 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 100 percent for fatal crashes and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

