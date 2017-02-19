 

   

Categorized | Business, Energy

Hawaii Electric Light to conduct aerial line inspections February 21-24, 2017

Posted on February 19, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

To improve system reliability, Hawai‘i Electric Light Company will conduct aerial line inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Tuesday, Feb. 21, to Friday, Feb 24, 2017.

The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.

Hawai‘i Electric Light apologizes for any disruption this may cause and sincerely thanks the community for their cooperation and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5838.58  chart+23.68
S&P 5002351.16  chart+3.94
AAPL135.72  chart+0.38
FB133.53  chart-0.31
GOOG828.07  chart+3.91
INTC36.48  chart+0.07
MSFT64.62  chart+0.10
ORCL42.06  chart+0.47
QCOM56.46  chart-0.42
ALEX44.90  chart+0.07
BOH84.71  chart-0.29
BRN2.39  chart+0.01
BYD20.35  chart+0.09
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF32.04  chart-0.19
CYAN3.75  chart-0.15
HA50.30  chart-0.10
HCOM24.62  chart+0.02
HE32.69  chart-0.06
MLP7.90  chart+0.05
MRPI0.0011  chart-0.0000
NNUTU2.73  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK33.55  chart+0.10
TSO86.64  chart-0.59
Feb 17, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: