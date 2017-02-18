MEDIA RELEASE

Mayor Harry Kim on February 16, 2017 signed a termination of a composting contract that was deemed disadvantageous to the County of Hawai’i.

The County informed the contractor, Hawaiian Earth Recycling, LLC (Hawaiian Earth Recycling), that the Service Agreement for the Organics Diversion Program in East Hawai‘i and West Hawai‘i with the County of Hawai‘i will be terminated as of June 30, 2017.

The Mayor said that he had no issue with the performance of Hawaiian Earth Recycling, and that he believes that composting is an important part of any waste reduction program. He stressed the significant role that composting holds in the County of Hawai’i.

“The two areas of concern were the financial commitments of the County, and the limited nature of the contract regarding composting,” Mayor Kim said.

Hawaiian Earth Recycling will continue current operations until the official termination date of June 30. All terms and conditions of the current contract will remain in place until the termination date.

According to William Kucharski, the Director of Environmental Management (DEM), the Mayor instructed DEM to develop a plan to ensure a continued mulching operation with a new contract.

“The goal is to have a seamless operational transfer of the very successful mulching operation,” Kucharski said.

The Mayor directed DEM to create a comprehensive waste minimization/waste diversion plan, and to prepare a Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek an islandwide solution to the County’s solid waste disposal issues, Kucharski said. He said that the Mayor wants to develop a process leading to a dramatic reduction in waste disposal, with a commensurate increase in overall recycling and material reuse, in compliance with the Integrated Solid Waste Plan requirements.

