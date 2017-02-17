 

   

North Kona still on water restriction due to well repairs

The following is a water restriction reminder from the Department of Water Supply for customers in the North Kona area:

Due to ongoing repairs to wells in North Kona, a water restriction notice remains in effect. Customers are required to reduce water consumption by 25 percent. For a list of ways to reduce water usage, please go to our website at www.hawaiidws.org. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated in using water efficiently at this time.

For further information, please call 322-0600 during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.


