USGS/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-4.6 earthquake between the Islands of Hawaiʻi and Maui on Friday, February 17, at 5:33 a.m., HST.

According to Brian Shiro, HVO’s Seismic Network Manager, this earthquake was centered about 24 km (15 mi) northwest of Kawaihae, Hawaiʻi, at a depth of 42 km km (26 mi). A map showing its location is posted on the HVO website at hvo.wr.usgs.gov/seismic/volcwe….

The earthquake was felt throughout the island chain, from Hawaiʻi to O‘ahu, with the the USGS “Did you feel it?” website (earthquake.usgs.gov/dyfi/) receiving 1300 felt reports within two hours of the earthquake. Light shaking, with maximum Intensity of IV, has been reported across the islands. At that intensity, damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has determined that no tsunami was generated (ptwc.weather.gov/?region=2).

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of today’s earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian Island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area. Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.

The earthquake caused no detectable changes in Kīlauea Volcano’s ongoing eruptions, on Mauna Loa, or at other active volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawaii and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website at hvo.wr.usgs.gov.

