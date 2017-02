MEDIA RELEASE

A Kamuela man has been charged in connection with a violent confrontation with two visitors from California near Hapuna Beach Park on Monday (February 13).

At 8:20 a.m. Thursday (February 16), 30-year-old Herbert A. M. Lee was charged with second-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree assault. His bail was set at $7,000.

He is being held at the Kona police cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday (February 17).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email