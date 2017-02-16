An FTIR instrument is set up on the rim of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater to measure volcanic gases from the summit lava lake. The open-path Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer continuously measures the gases in a volcanic plume, measuring the relative abundance of each. Most of the gas emitted during a volcanic eruption is water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), and sulfur dioxide(SO2). Photo taken Sunday, February 12, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO HVO’s geochemist uses a Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometer (FTIR) instrument to track volcanic gases emitted from the lava lake with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater. These measurements help detect changes in gas composition, which can provide insight into the inner workings of Kīlauea Volcano. Photo taken Sunday, February 12, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO View of the lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater from the FTIR spectrometer monitoring location. At Hawaiian volcanoes, magma ascends from the mantle more than 60 km (about 40 mi) below the surface, to a reservoir less than 2 km (about 1.2 mi) deep. As the pressure decreases, the gases dissolved in the magma bubble out and escape. Magma continues to rise through a shallow conduit to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake, where it continues to degas (the blue haze is indicative of sulfur gases). Photo taken Sunday, February 12, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Tuesday (Feb 14), Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level was 21 m (69 ft) below the vent rim. A long stretch of active spattering was visible along the east lake margin from the rim of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, an area that remains closed to the public due to ongoing hazards. The usual spatter source to the southeast was small by comparison. In the afternoon light, the dark lava flows on either side of the vent rim were quite visible. These flows spilled onto the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in April-May 2015, and again in October 2016, when the lava lake level briefly rose above the vent rim several times. Photo taken Tuesday, February 14, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A telephoto view of the east lake margin showed that the spattering was focused in small embayments created by promontories of cooled, congealed lava jutting from the vent wall. Photo taken Tuesday, February 14, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO At times, spattering along the east lake margin reached heights of 6–9 m (20–30 ft), as shown in this telephoto image. Photo taken Tuesday, February 14, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The 61g flow breakout that started on February 10 on Pulama Pali was still active Tuesday (Feb 14). The flow front (shown here) is approximately 2.3 km (1.4 mi) from the base of the pali and 1.2 km (0.75 mi) from the ocean. The flow front is on the eastern side of the 61g flow field, and is outside the National Park boundary. Photo taken Tuesday, February 14, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 20 and 38 m (66–125 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts roughly 5 km (3 mi) from the vent on Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and on the coastal plain about 1 km (0.6 mi) inland of the ocean entry, as of Feb. 16. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly in the past week and continue to be above long-term background levels. Only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the upper Southwest Rift and Moku’āweoweo caldera at depths less than 5 km (3 miles). A few earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths mostly above 5 km (3 miles). Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant change in summit fumarole temperature was noted over the past week.

One earthquake was reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi this past week. On February 13, 2017, at 10:02 p.m., HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 10.0 km (6.2 mi) southwest of Honoka‘a at a depth of 13 km (8 mi).

Please visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more; call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa); email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. February 9-16, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

