MEDIA RELEASE

A Kamuela man has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation with two visitors from California.

In response to a 4:48 p.m. call Monday (February 13) reporting an assault, South Kohala officers responded to Hapuna Beach Park.

A 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman from Sacramento, California, reported that as they were leaving the park on bicycles, a truck drove into the park using the exit lane, forcing the bikes to veer off the road. The male bicyclist then shouted at the driver.

A short time later, while the bicyclists were at Hapuna Beach Road and Old Puakō Road, the truck approached them. The driver exited the truck, assaulted both bicyclists, took the man’s cellular phone and then fled when a Good Samaritan tried to intervene.

The victims were treated at the scene by Fire Department medics.

Investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 30-year-old Herbert A. M. Lee. He was arrested Wednesday morning in Kona on suspicion of second-degree robbery and taken to the Kona police cellblock while detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



