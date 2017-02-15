MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are reminding motorists about the dangers of speeding, disregarding stop signs and disregarding red lights while in a school zone.

During morning and afternoon hours, children and school crossing guards have encountered numerous “near misses” in crosswalks fronting elementary schools island wide.

School crossing guards are present at most elementary schools to assist with the safe crossing of children and are trained to temporarily hold traffic until all children have completely crossed the roadway.

Sergeant Robert Pauole of the Traffic Services Section suggests motorists adjust their morning by 10-15 minutes to allow ample time for safe travel.

